UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,123 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELH stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 596.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

