UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,463 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 633,333 shares of company stock worth $18,885,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

