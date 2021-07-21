UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.