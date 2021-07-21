UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,714 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCC opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

