UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Heska worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Heska stock opened at $251.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.54 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $255.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

