UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 481.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,956. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $973.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

