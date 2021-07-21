UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

OTRK opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,190 shares of company stock worth $14,177,684. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

