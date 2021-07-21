UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

