UBS Group AG Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.