UBS Group AG Purchases 4,417 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,529 shares of company stock valued at $357,824. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.