UBS Group AG Sells 17,355 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

