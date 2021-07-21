UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 185 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

