UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

