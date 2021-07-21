Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.7% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $730,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,032,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

ULTA stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.23. 14,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

