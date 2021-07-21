UMA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.57 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00024921 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $490.15 million and $23.57 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,873,108 coins and its circulating supply is 61,940,456 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

