Union Pacific (UNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

