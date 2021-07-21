Uniphar (LON:UPR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:UPR traded up GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,577. Uniphar has a 12-month low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.02.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

