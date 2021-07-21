Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

UIS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,502. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. Unisys has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

