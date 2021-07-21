United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 705,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,107,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

