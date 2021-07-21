United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

