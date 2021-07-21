UpToken (UP) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One UpToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UpToken has a market cap of $195,742.12 and $19.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UpToken has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

