Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,281 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

