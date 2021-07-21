Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK opened at $53.71 on Friday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -335.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

