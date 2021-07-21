VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

