Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $59.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,663 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,778,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 359,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Apple stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.