Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.