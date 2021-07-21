Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

