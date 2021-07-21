Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

