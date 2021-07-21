Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Sells $276,946.15 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $131,245.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $801,100.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

