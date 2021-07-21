Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,071 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HPX were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in HPX in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in HPX in the first quarter worth $964,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. HPX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

