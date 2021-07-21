Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,388,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

JCIC stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.