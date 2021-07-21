Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

KAIR stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

