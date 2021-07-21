Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.33% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

