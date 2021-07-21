Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 226,074 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 638.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,074 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

