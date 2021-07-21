Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $20,824,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $13,277,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $9,954,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $9,920,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLAMU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 165,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,103. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

