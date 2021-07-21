Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 321,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at $11,976,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,277,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,160,000.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

