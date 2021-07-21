Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.25-5.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 461,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,727,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

