Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,002. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

