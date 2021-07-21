Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.22

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1737162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 807,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 982,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $21,405,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

