Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,175 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Victoria stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,091 ($14.25). The company had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,939. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.94. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

