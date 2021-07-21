VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85. 26,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 24,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.