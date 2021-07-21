VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85. 26,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 24,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
