Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $414,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIR stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

