Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 21st

Virtuoso Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Virtuoso Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VOSOU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Virtuoso Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

