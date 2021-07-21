Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

VMAR stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 22.95. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

