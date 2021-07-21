Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

