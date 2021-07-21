Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. 72,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 119,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

