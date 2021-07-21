Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,244.88

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $33,244.88 and approximately $8,417.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

