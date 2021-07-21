W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

