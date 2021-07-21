Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WNC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 6,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

