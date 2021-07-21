Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $110,992.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00237567 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,407,476 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

